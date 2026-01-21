Leila Grey Shares Update On Torn ACL Injury And Surgery Timeline

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Leila Grey suffered a torn ACL during her singles match against Mercedes Moné on an episode of Collision last month.

Recently, Grey updated her fans on her injury status and recovery via her Twitter (X) account, discussing when she hopes to undergo surgery. In a video she shared, Grey identified the moment in the match when she first felt her knee pop. Despite this, she continued to compete, but it was after landing a running knee strike on Moné that she truly felt her knee give out.

Grey said, “So today is January 19, and I had my consultation with a surgeon, so it’s been over a month since my injury. I finally got to see the surgeon today, and unfortunately, the feedback that I got is that I still do not have the full range of motion in my leg so I can’t fully extend it, still can’t fully bend my knee, so because of that, I still have to do more pre-hab, at least another month of pre-hab, twice a week, and then after that, he said he should be able to operate. So, it’s going to be a long and lengthy journey to healing, but I am staying positive, I am staying optimistic, gonna do what I have to do, and my plan is just to be better than before than I even left. So, wish me luck, guys. I will continue to update you guys on my recovery, what is going on, but thank you guys for all the lovely messages that you all have been sending me. Really appreciate all the support and all the love, and I will catch you guys soon.”

Grey then wrote in the caption, “Here’s a little update for you guys on my recovery and where I’m at currently. Also, a look into the exact moment in my match when I tore my ACL. I didn’t get a chance to mention it in my video, but also a huge thank you to @aew. They’ve been there for me every step of the way throughout this journey. Blessed to be working somewhere that truly cares ❤️ #recovery #AEW #tornACL #injury #surgery”