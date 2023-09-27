Leon Slater Announced For IMPACT U.K. Invasion Tour

You can officially pencil in Leon Slater for the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling U.K. Invasion Tour.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday on social media.

“Leon Slater will be competing on the UK Invasion Tour from October 26 to 29 in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry,” the announcement read. “Including defending the North NCL Wrestling Championship at Turning Point in Newcastle on October 27th!”

Check out the announcement below.