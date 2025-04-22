Lex Luger Reveals Why He Missed WrestleMania 41 Saturday Appearance

Former WCW World Champion Lex Luger was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. In a touching moment that brought fans to their feet, Luger—assisted by fellow wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page—stood up from his wheelchair to deliver an emotional speech reflecting on his storied career and personal redemption.

However, fans were quick to notice that Luger did not participate in the traditional Hall of Fame inductee appearance during WrestleMania Saturday. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Luger revealed the reason for his absence.

“The next day, on Saturday, I could hardly get out of bed,” Luger explained. “So I just called the guys and they were so cool about it and said, ‘Look, we’d love to have you down there. Let’s see how you feel later today.’ But it was obvious by late afternoon that time that I wasn’t going to be able to get out there… Saturday would have been great, but it was a no-go. If I could have, I would have.”

Despite his absence from the live WrestleMania broadcast, Luger’s Hall of Fame speech remains one of the most heartfelt moments of the weekend, marking a powerful chapter in his ongoing journey of resilience and faith.

For more WrestleMania 41 fallout and backstage updates, stay tuned to PWMania.com.