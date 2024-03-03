Lex Luger’s AEW Revolution Status Revealed, Wrestlers Say Farewell To Sting

By
Matt Boone
-

– Lex Luger has been confirmed for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. “The Total Package” took to social media on Sunday and announced that he will be at tonight’s show for the retirement match of his longtime friend, “The Icon” Sting.

“My how time flys by,” he wrote. “Tonight is gonna be so special!”

He added, “Love you my friend.”

Ahead of tonight’s retirement bout, where Sting joins forces with Darby Allin to defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag-Team match, several other wrestlers have surfaced on social media to share their favorite Sting memories and to comment on his farewell at tonight’s pay-per-view.

Featured below are comments from Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray, Danhausen, Matt Cardona, Dr. Britt Baker, Bryce Remsburg, Dr. Michael J. Sampson, QT Marshall, Mike Bennett and Dustin Rhodes.

