Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) Loses His First Match At NXT Live Event (Photos)

WWE NXT has grown in popularity since the company shifted from NXT 2.0 to a focus on talent purely from an athletic background with no wrestling experience. They returned to the black and gold brand, focusing on a mix of athletes and established wrestlers, paving the way for the brand’s resurgence and a new television deal with The CW Network in 2024, replacing the USA Network.

Lexis King, real name Brian Pillman Jr, who left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year when his contract was not renewed, is one notable wrestler they signed.

In the main event segment of this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams was attempting to determine whether Carmelo Hayes was the one who attacked him. When Hayes asked if he wanted the truth, Lexis King appeared and asked Trick to say what he really thought, implying that Hayes attacked him. Lexis was trick punched, and she moved and connected with Hayes. Carmelo had an angry look on his face as Trick hugged him.

On Friday night, WWE held an NXT live event from Lakeland, FL, and King lost to Hayes in a singles match, marking his first loss in WWE. King now has a 6-1 record in NXT, with one of those matches being broadcast on television. Click here for complete results.