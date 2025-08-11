Linda Hogan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Late Ex-Husband Hulk Hogan

On what would have been his 72nd birthday, Linda Hogan shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute to her late ex-husband, Hulk Hogan.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on July 24 at the age of 71, and Linda’s post is the latest in a series of tributes from the Hogan family.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, August 11, Linda posted a framed throwback photo dated 1981, showing herself and a young Hulk Hogan in a loving embrace. Her caption was short but deeply personal: “Me and Hulkster .. 1981 Happy Birthday Terry .. I love and miss you so much ..”

Using his real name, Terry, added an intimate touch to the message.

Linda was married to Hulk for 24 years and stood by his side during the biggest moments of his career — from the height of Hulkamania to his reinvention in the nWo. Their marriage and family life were also chronicled on the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best.

While their relationship ultimately ended in a very public and acrimonious divorce in 2009, Linda has been candid about the pain of their split while still expressing enduring love for the man she married.

The 1981 photo is particularly poignant — capturing a moment before Hulk Hogan’s rise to global superstardom and all the championships, fame, and controversy that followed. Linda’s birthday tribute is a touching reminder of the real human connection at the heart of one of wrestling’s most iconic and turbulent relationships.