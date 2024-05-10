Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced three matches as part of their weekly television program on AXS TV next week.

It was announced that Xia Brookside will face Ash By Elegance in a singles match and Alan Angels will take on Leon Slater in singles action.

Next week’s TNA iMPACT will also see a huge Champions Challenge Match between Moose, Jordynne Grace, Mustafa Ali, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards and Laredo Kid vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy, Steph De Lander, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Ryan Nemeth, Spitfire and Joe Hendry.