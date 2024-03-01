Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling recently announced the line-up for Saturday’s AEW Revolution go-home episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that AEW International Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, FTW Champion HOOK and Daniel Garcia will battle AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong and “The Machine” Brian Cage in an 8-Man Tag Team Match and Penta El Zero Miedo, Dante Martin and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith will face each other in an All-Star Scramble Qualifying Match.

The company also announced that AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will address the fans.