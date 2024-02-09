Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up

WWE announced the line-up for their weekly episode of NXT Level Up set to take place later tonight.

It was announced that Keanu Carver will face Javier Bernal in a singles match, Kelani Jordan will take on Stevie Turner in singles action and Tavion Heights will battle an unknown member of No Quarter Catch Crew in the main event.

You can check out the full press release below:

As is the case with all opponents of No Quarter Catch Crew, Heights is going to have a difficult time scouting his competition due to the “Catch Clause,” which allows the foursome to wait until the opening bell to determine which member(s) will compete in every match.

Heights scored an impressive win against Luca Crusifino last month on NXT, but will he be ready for Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp or Charlie Dempsey?

Additionally, Jordan will look to rely on her incredible gymnastics skills against the unpredictable Turner.

Can Jordan achieve what would arguably be the biggest win of her career, or will Turner earn her second win in her last three matches on NXT Level Up?

Perhaps the most outspoken Superstar on NXT, Big Body Javi is looking to back up his bluster and claim his first win since he and Crusifino took down Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont in October.

Carver impressed during his brief showing in the NXT Breakout Tournament in a loss to Riley Osborne, and he’s seeking the first victory of his career against his loudmouthed opponent.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!