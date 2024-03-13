Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the full lineup for this week’s episode of their weekly television program on AXS TV, which includes X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defending his championship against Chris Sabin and Nic Nemeth teaming up with Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) to battle Steve Maclin and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) in 6-Man Tag Team action.

It was also announced that Frankie Kazarian will face Ace Austin in a singles match, Joe Hendry will take on AJ Francis in a one-on-one match and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander will address the TNA fans.