Lisa Marie Varon Recalls Trish Stratus Asking If She Could Use The Widow’s Peak

Former WWE star Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) recently appeared on an episode of GAW TV to talk about a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus asked her if she could use her Widow’s Peak finisher in the Steel Cage Match between Trish and WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch at WWE Payback.

Varon said, “It was really cool though you guys that she (Trish Stratus) called me like a couple weeks before and to ask if she could do the Widow’s Peak which a lot of people don’t really do that anymore and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Please. Do it, do it, do it.’ The only thing I have is she kicked out of it dammit. And Becky Lynch actually DM’d me and she goes, ‘Thank you so much for being part of our match.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to PostWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes)