List Of Top AEW Merchandise Movers For June 2023 Revealed

CM Punk is “The Best in the World” when it comes to moving merchandise.

“The Second City Saint” is already the top merchandise-mover for All Elite Wrestling for the month of June 2023.

AEW itself was in second place among earners for merchandise in the month of June.

Featured below are lists of the top merchandise movers and the top items moved from AEW’s merchandise for June 2023. Data comes courtesy of Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

1. C.M. Punk

2. AEW

3. Orange Cassidy

4. The Acclaimed

5. Bullet Club Gold

The top items were as the following:

1. Bullet Club Gold T-shirt

2. Punk Best in the World T-shirt

3. Cassidy T-shirt

4. Jade Cargill figure

5. Punk & FTR The Foundation-shirt