Liv Morgan Arrested On Marijuana Charges

Liv Morgan got in some trouble this week.

The WWE Superstar, 29, was arrested on Thursday in Sumter County, Florida following a traffic stop.

Morgan was arrested for possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid at 6:30 PM yesterday evening after a sherriff’s deputy saw the yellow jeep she was operating crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road.

According to the police report, the car smelled of marijuana upon being stopped.

Found inside Morgan’s car was a “small plastic bag containing marijuana” as well as a vape pen that held “an oil-like substance.”

That substance was tested and proven to be marijuana.

Morgan bonded out for $3,000 and was released last night at 10:04 PM local time.

