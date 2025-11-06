Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio Hook Up For New Project

Lids issued the following:

Stephen A. Smith Headlines Lids’ Star-Studded “ALL CAPS” Holiday Campaign

The 2025 “ALL CAPS” campaign celebrates fandom, culture and self-expression with appearances from Quavo, Chase B, Liv Morgan, Dom Mysterio, Chicklet and Maleni, Chris Brickley and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2025 – Today, Global sports retailer Lids launches its 2025 holiday campaign, “ALL CAPS,” starring sports media icon Stephen A. Smith. The campaign brings together a diverse lineup of cultural figures, including multi-platinum recording artist Quavo, celebrity DJ and producer Chase B, WWE Superstars Dom Mysterio and Liv Morgan, comedian couple Chicklet and Maleni, NBA trainer Chris Brickley, Global DJ me n ü, and radio DJ and TV show host Peter Rosenberg.

Inspired by Smith’s trademark energy and outspoken personality, “ALL CAPS” captures his passion, individuality, and pride. The campaign features a series of digital videos in which Smith banters with celebrity correspondents as they debate, joke, and celebrate sports and entertainment culture. The videos will launch today across Lids’ digital and social platforms.

“At Lids, we’ve always believed that fandom is something that should be celebrated unapologetically,” said Bob Durda, President at Lids. “With “ALL CAPS” we’re giving fans a campaign that embodies that authentic spirit. Stephen A. Smith’s passion and personality perfectly capture the energy that defines Lids and our customers everywhere.”

This holiday season, Lids will spotlight a range of key product offerings that showcase the brand’s leadership in fan fashion. Headlining the lineup is the Lids Exclusive New Era Black Realtree Collection, launching November 6 and available across all leagues and teams. Additionally, Lids will feature a variety of exclusive and seasonal items, including New Era knits and A-Frames, ’47 dad hats, Mitchell & Ness graphic tees, and Topps collectibles.

Through “ALL CAPS,” Lids continues to reinforce its standing as a global leader in licensed sports merchandise. By merging sports heritage with contemporary culture, the brand remains at the forefront of how fans celebrate their teams and their cities everywhere. For more information, visit www.lids.com or follow @lids on social media.

About Lids

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the North America, Europe and Australia through over 2,000 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy’s department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn.