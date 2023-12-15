Liv Morgan Interviews Green Bay Packers Player, Update On MSG Bullrope Match

– Liv Morgan interviews Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers during her stop by Lambeau Field to promote tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Featured below is the video, where Morgan surprises Jones with a Packers Legacy Title belt.

– As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match has been added to the WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. WWE has since confirmed the reports with an official graphic and post on their Twitter (X) feed.