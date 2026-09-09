Liv Morgan Lands New Movie Role In Psychological Thriller “Ping”

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is adding another acting credit to her growing résumé.

According to Deadline, Morgan has joined the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller Ping, which stars Obsession actress Megan Lawless and will mark Richie Gordon’s feature directorial debut.

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, will portray a character named Jess. Further details regarding her character and how she fits into the story have not yet been revealed.

The film follows “an aspiring creative director who lands a remote dream job, but is forced to choose between her sanity and a boss she can never mute.”

Morgan previously teased that she was working on a new project when she shared photos from the set on Instagram last month.

Production on Ping is currently underway in Mississippi, with Savanah Moss and Carter Jenkins also among the announced cast members.

The project represents another step into acting for Morgan outside WWE. She is also set to appear in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

A longtime horror fan, Morgan previously crossed over into the genre when she appeared as herself on USA Network’s Chucky.

Morgan continues to balance her acting opportunities with her WWE career, where she currently holds the Women’s World Championship.