Danhausen Reveals Surprisingly Short Time Needed For His WWE Face Paint

Danhausen has revealed that perfecting his signature face paint has become a surprisingly quick process.

The “Very Nice, Very Evil” WWE Superstar has regularly appeared on company programming since making his debut at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. His unique character has also crossed into the sports world through his attempts to place and remove curses involving the New York Knicks.

Speaking with BANG Showbiz, Danhausen was asked how long it takes to create his familiar look and revealed that he has the process down to approximately five minutes. “Probably about five minutes or so. It’s not too long anymore,” Danhausen said. “Danhausen’s gotten quite good at putting on human makeups. Down, down pat.”

Staying in character, Danhausen joked that he has plenty of opportunities to practice because his increased celebrity status requires him to wear the makeup in public to deal with his “Fanhausens” Got to do it so often now, when in public, that Danhausen doesn’t want to be bombarded by Fanhausens because I’m such a celebrity now.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Danhausen discussed one of his ambitions outside professional wrestling — appearing on The Simpsons. He specifically suggested that the show’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” specials would provide the perfect setting. “Oh, yes, that’s a dream come true,” he said. “So we’ve got to make that dream come true, Danhausen. Even if you want to put Danhausen in a ‘Treehouse of Horror’ as a guest star, that would be great. Let’s get it in there. Let’s put it out in the universe.”

Danhausen was also asked to pitch his own sitcom and quickly came up with a potential title. “Oh, it’d be called ‘The Danhausens.’ Love that Danhausen,” he said. “Be a sitcom starring Danhausen where I get paid lots of human monies, and I suppose I would just do normal style things like going to work.”

He then jokingly proposed another possible title while describing what viewers could expect. “It’d be riveting television for everyone. I’ll go to the office. Perhaps we’ll call it ‘The Office’ if that’s not taken.”

As for his dream guest stars, Danhausen produced an eclectic list of celebrities he would like to bring into the fictional series. “Oh, let’s see. We’ll put on Conan O’Brien, Dan Zieg, and Sabrina Carpenter, and Meg The Stallion,” he said. “Yes, but of course, a great, great cast. Weird Al Yankovic also.”

For now, Danhausen remains focused on his WWE career, but if he gets his way, a “Treehouse of Horror” appearance and plenty of “human monies” from his own sitcom could eventually be added to his résumé.