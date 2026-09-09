Ric Flair: Some Wrestlers Making Millions “Couldn’t Even Walk In The Ring With Me”

Ric Flair believes social media has dramatically changed how professional wrestlers build their careers — and argues that some performers are now making significant money because of their online presence rather than their ability inside the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the influence of social media during an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, contrasting today’s wrestling landscape with the era in which he and Booker built their careers.

Flair argued that some modern performers have been able to generate substantial income despite lacking the in-ring ability expected of wrestlers in previous generations.

“There are more kids right now making money because of their social media than their talent. It’s absolute insanity. I mean, social media can make or break anybody. They got kids now making millions of dollars that couldn’t even walk in the g*ddamn ring with me and Book. I swear to God, they couldn’t—they couldn’t wrestle 30 minutes if they had to, much less—I mean, much less, you know, every day.”

Booker T offered a more mixed assessment, describing social media as both one of the best and worst developments for the wrestling business.

He singled out MJF as an example of a wrestler who has successfully navigated the online environment while maintaining his heel persona.

“I think about social media and I say it’s the best thing in the world, and I think it’s the worst thing in the world at the same time, especially from our business perspective. But I say the kid, you know, like a MJF, I mean, he’s been able to manage still being a heel, still being, you know, vilified throughout this social media world. And I just want to give him a little props there just because he’s been different. He’s been unique.”

While Flair took a more critical view of the way online popularity can influence a wrestler’s earning potential, Booker acknowledged the opportunities social media provides while praising those who can use it without compromising their on-screen characters.