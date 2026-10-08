Liv Morgan Opens Up About Financial Struggles Early In WWE Career

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has opened up about the financial difficulties she faced during her early years with the company, revealing that she earned more money working at Hooters than she initially made as an NXT talent.

During an appearance on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, the former Women’s World Champion reflected on her journey into professional wrestling and the sacrifices she made to pursue her dream.

Morgan signed with WWE in 2014 before making her NXT debut in 2015. Although she was thrilled to join the company, she admitted that the financial reality of being a developmental wrestler was considerably different from what she had expected.

“You know, I was doing pretty well for myself at Hooters. I remember, no disrespect, I would have signed for free. You wouldn’t have had to pay me a cent. I would have done it for free,” Morgan said.

“But I remember my first couple months being here and being like, I was making more money at Hooters.”

Morgan explained that her developmental salary left her struggling to cover basic living expenses, particularly after paying for rent, transportation and wrestling gear.

At times, she recalled having just a few dollars remaining to purchase food for the week.

“I was broke. My first year in NXT between my rent and Ubering to and from work and gear. Like, I remember there’d be, like, some weeks where I had, like, $6,” Morgan recalled.

“And I’d go to 7-Eleven and get, like, a Big Gulp and a hot dog for, like, the rest of the week. And that was, like, dinner.”

Despite her enthusiasm for becoming a professional wrestler, Morgan admitted that the experience occasionally made her reflect on the difference between her previous earnings and her starting salary in WWE.

“And I remember being like, damn, like, I was making more money at Hooters. No shade, no disrespect. But, you know, that NXT starting salary back in the day, that was, you know, it wasn’t much,” she added.

Morgan’s comments come amid ongoing discussions about compensation for WWE developmental talent compared to established main roster performers.

Former NXT Superstar Jazmyn Nyx previously discussed her own financial challenges following her departure from WWE, highlighting the difficulties some wrestlers face while working under developmental contracts.

Morgan has since established herself as one of WWE’s most prominent female performers, winning multiple championships and becoming a regular fixture on the main roster.

Elsewhere during her appearance on Six Feet Under, Morgan discussed undergoing a medical procedure months after suffering a frightening head collision during an episode of WWE Raw.

Morgan is currently scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.