Liv Morgan Opens Up About Finding Her Place In WWE

WWE Women’s World Champion and member of The Judgment Day Liv Morgan spoke with the Toronto Sun about her experiences with the company so far.

Morgan said, “Yeah, you know actually I think about that all the time, that almost half of my life has been here with WWE. It really sometimes feels like all I know, and like my true family. It’s really, really, really crazy how much time it’s um has passed and how much time it’s been.”

On the moment she knew she wanted to become a pro wrestler:

“I knew when I was five years old, I knew that this is what I wanted to do. But when did I feel like, ‘Oh wow, I might actually be at the level that I’d hope to be?’ Probably like 2024, the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. I think I proved a lot of people wrong and I proved myself right. [laughs] And I think that’s when I really was like, ‘Okay, I think I’ve found a little pocket for myself.’”

On if she would be satisfied with her career if it ended tomorrow:

“I’d be very proud. You know, satisfied is a very specific word. I’d like to think that there’s so much more I can do, and I’d like to think I have a lot more to offer. So, I don’t know that I like satisfied, but I’d be super proud of myself. I’d be so proud of myself and very happy with the career that I had thus far. And I’d be proud of what I built for myself, and the legacy that I left in WWE just being a 20-year-old girl from Hooters, from New Jersey, that stepped into this wrestling business so open-minded, so passionate, but had no idea what she was really getting herself into. I’d be proud.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)