Liv Morgan Opens Up on Career Highlights

Top WWE star Liv Morgan appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss several topics, including her favorite moment in her career so far.

Morgan said, “No, and not in a bad way. But no, I don’t think that there’s a moment that stands out to me multiple times. I just feel like my career as a whole, I guess I think of so many moments in my career as a whole. I just feel like, I don’t know, I’m just so grateful, really, I’m just so f**king grateful. I don’t know how else to put it, I just feel blessed. I feel lucky. I feel like I’m living the life of my dreams.”

On being on the receiving end of one of Bianca Belair’s loudest hair whips at Elimination Chamber 2025:

“I had a scar for quite a while. Honestly, I haven’t looked at it in a bit. I still think I have a very bit of a tail end mark still. Also my back too. I have a scar on my back from some injury I had taken from the Elimination Chamber. So yeah, it scarred me up pretty well. But honestly, that’s like one of my favorite matches ever. That was one of my favorite matches ever, and like the final two with Bianca and I is one of my favorite moments. I feel like the audience really didn’t know who was going to take it. I think just that Chamber specifically in and of itself, with Jade and Naomi. I just think it was so well done. I think that was like one of the best Chamber matches, in my opinion, for the women.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)