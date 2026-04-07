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Liv Morgan Opens Up On Rhea Ripley Rivalry

By
James Hetfield
-
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan | WWE

Top WWE star and The Judgment Day member Liv Morgan spoke with Esteban Ramirez about various topics, including her history with Rhea Ripley.

Morgan said, “Rhea and I have quite a bit of lore. Like, I remember back in the Performance Center when I saw her, I knew that she was going to be a star. It was just very evident to me. And so when I had gotten called up to the main roster, I had left on my locker, I told her like, ‘You could have my locker. You can move your stuff into my locker.’ She didn’t even have a locker yet. And then she gets called up to the main roster, has tons of success. We get put into a tag team where we have so much chemistry. And we tagged for a while and then she turned on me. She turned on me, joined the Judgment Day, injured me. I came back on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour and took everything that she loved including Dominik, the Judgment Day, and the Women’s World Championship.”

On their on-screen dynamic:

“I feel like we are both like the heroes and villains in each other’s stories, you know? Like, she is the Batman to my Joker. I am the villain in her hero story and she’s the villain in my hero story.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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