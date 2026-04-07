Liv Morgan Opens Up On Rhea Ripley Rivalry

Top WWE star and The Judgment Day member Liv Morgan spoke with Esteban Ramirez about various topics, including her history with Rhea Ripley.

Morgan said, “Rhea and I have quite a bit of lore. Like, I remember back in the Performance Center when I saw her, I knew that she was going to be a star. It was just very evident to me. And so when I had gotten called up to the main roster, I had left on my locker, I told her like, ‘You could have my locker. You can move your stuff into my locker.’ She didn’t even have a locker yet. And then she gets called up to the main roster, has tons of success. We get put into a tag team where we have so much chemistry. And we tagged for a while and then she turned on me. She turned on me, joined the Judgment Day, injured me. I came back on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour and took everything that she loved including Dominik, the Judgment Day, and the Women’s World Championship.”

On their on-screen dynamic:

“I feel like we are both like the heroes and villains in each other’s stories, you know? Like, she is the Batman to my Joker. I am the villain in her hero story and she’s the villain in my hero story.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)