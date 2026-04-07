Liv Morgan Reveals How Lita Inspired Her WWE Career

Top WWE star and member of The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan, spoke with Esteban Ramirez about various topics, including her journey of falling in love with professional wrestling.

Morgan said, “I grew up with four elder brothers, and I very much was a tomboy. I loved what my brothers loved. I loved spending time with them. So when they introduced me to WWE, I naturally loved it. But when I watched it, I was taken aback. I had never seen anything like it. I really loved the women. I loved Lita particularly, like, you know, she wore baggy pants and sweatpants and wrestled the boys. And so I very much related to that, so I just fell in love with that. I loved the physicality, the performance aspect of it, the costumes, the design, and the lighting; just being a five-year-old girl seeing that for the first time captivated me.”

On which female stars apart from Lita inspired her:

“I loved all the women. I loved Lita, I loved Chyna, I loved Trish Stratus; I loved Molly Holly. I loved all the women’s wrestlers. I thought they were so cool. Like, that was my version of a superhero, and so to be able to grow up and kind of follow in their footsteps has been truly just a dream come true.”

On whether she ever thought she’d achieve so much success in WWE:

“I’d hoped so. I had hoped that I’d reach this point. But honestly for me, just making it to WWE was enough for me. Like, just making it to my pipe dream growing up and being able to see that through, that was enough for me. So to have, you know, all of this success and accolades a decade later, I’m just really proud, and I have, like, ‘pinch me’ moments every single day.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)