Live ROH Spoilers Coverage From Oakland, CA.

In addition to the live AEW Rampage show and taping for Saturday night’s AEW Collision, matches were taped on Friday night for an upcoming episode of Ring Of Honor television.

Featured below, courtesy of Neil Max and PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results of matches taped for future ROH TV on HonorClub shows on Friday night, November 10, 2023 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Brooke Havoc & ?

AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall defeated Aaron Solo.

Rachael Ellering & Leyla Hirsh defeated The Renegade Twins.