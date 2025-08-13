Logan Paul Calls John Cena’s Babyface Return A ‘Midlife Crisis’

Logan Paul isn’t holding back when it comes to his SummerSlam opponent, John Cena. The Impaulsive host questioned Cena’s recent shift back to his babyface persona, calling it a “midlife crisis” and questioning whether the 17-time World Champion is being true to himself.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast just two days after SummerSlam, Paul admitted he was let down by Cena’s decision to revert from his short-lived heel run.

“I’m a little disappointed in Cena, personally like as a fan and as a guy who knows him,” Paul said. “I saw the heel turn and I was like, ‘Alright, welcome to the bright side. You can just be yourself and people will accept you for that.’ But then the switch up back to trying to be a babyface makes me feel like he’s seeking outside validation and he’s being guided by the audience instead of himself. It feels like to me, we’re watching a midlife crisis happen live. I’m serious.”

Paul went further, urging Cena to “pick a lane and stay in it,” and suggesting that he may be catering to backstage influence rather than his own instincts. “I wish he would be more like me and just be himself. I’m serious,” Paul stated. “I think he needs to just like find yourself and stop trying to like please the crowd for your own personal validation… Are you just doing it because the final boss says it or Triple H says it? Are you being puppeteered by the powers that be? Why don’t you just be yourself and be The GOAT John Cena?”

Paul’s pointed remarks come just weeks before he is set to face Cena at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31.

The high-profile showdown follows their heated confrontation at SummerSlam and could be a defining moment in Paul’s WWE career.

Check out the complete show below: