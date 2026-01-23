Logan Paul Reacts To “Banned From Japan” Chants On WWE RAW

This past Monday’s episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which served as the go-home show for RAW, took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The event featured a 6-Man Tag Team Match, where The Vision—comprised of Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory—faced off against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee.

During the match, the audience chanted “he’s banned from Japan” at Logan Paul. This chant referred to the backlash he faced after filming a suicide victim’s body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest during his visit in winter 2017.

In response to these chants, Paul addressed the issue in a recent vlog on his official YouTube channel, clarifying that he is not officially banned from Japan. Additionally, Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman discussed the identity of the person with whom RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had a conversation on a call.

Paul said, “I’m not even banned from Japan, like officially. I’m not banned from Japan in an official way. How did a room full of absolute morons concoct such a brilliant chant? I’m not banned from Japan! I’m not. I’m actually not.”

