Logan Paul Ready To Defend WWE U.S. Title Against Top Stars, Names Potential Opponents

Logan Paul is ready to defend his WWE United States Championship.

Fresh off of his cameo appearance at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, the reigning WWE U.S. Champion is featured in a new video alongside his brother, boxer Jake Paul, and spoke about how he’s ready for any-and-all competition inside the WWE ring.

“Listen bro, whoever wants it, whoever wants it,” Paul said. “If it’s Roman, if it’s Cody, if it’s LA Knight, I don’t give a sh*t.”

Paul continued, “I’ll take on both the Usos at once. I don’t give a damn. [Laughs] Solo? Bro, my whole life, I’ve been solo, minus right now with Jake, and all the times before that.”

Check out the video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.