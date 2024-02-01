Logan Paul Reveals Advice Paul Heyman Gave Him At The WWE Royal Rumble Event

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the advice he received from The Bloodline’s “The Wiseman” Special Counsel Paul Heyman.

Paul said, “Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good. I made fun of him. Frequently. Called him all sorts of things. Called him the Humpty Dumpty of WWE. Called him a 40-year-old school boy who dressed like a teenager. I underestimated him and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title, against all odds, for the first time in WWE. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain. I bled. The position of the match was difficult. We were after the women’s Royal Rumble and the fatal four-way with Roman Reigns where he also retained his championship. Paul Heyman, after the match, comes out and everyone is chest out, they knew they just blew the fucking roof off with Roman. Paul Heyman goes, ‘Come here, son.’ Motions me over. ‘What’s up Paul?’ He goes, ‘You want some motivation?’ ‘Absolutely.’ He goes, ‘Follow that motherf***er.’ He goes, ‘You can do it.’ Kevin, he’s ruthless, I’ll be honest with you. He has fingerprints on my chest. My shoulder. I’ll be honest, I underestimated him. I was playing chess and he was playing checkers.”

