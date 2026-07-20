Logan Paul Reveals How Long He Plans To Stay In WWE

WWE star Logan Paul appeared on a live edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show during Fanatics Fest in New York City.

During the show, he discussed several topics, including whether he plans to take his 2-year-old daughter to his matches and how he will explain professional wrestling to her.

Paul said, “So, the answer is yes. But explaining to her what professional wrestling is, I imagine, is going to be a little difficult. Like how does she like Cody Rhodes and is there a thing he tells his kids. I think he says, like, ‘Daddy’s pretend fighting with his friends,’ right? So maybe I’ll just give that a go.”

On how much longer he plans to compete in WWE:

“And man, WWE is hard. I would love to do WWE for minimum another 5 years, and maybe I’ll be one of those guys who has a 10-15 year career, you know, and maybe they’ll stop booing me eventually. Not that that’s what I want, but like maybe they’ll try to start cheering at one point. However, if I’m on the shorter side, like I don’t know. Like, I’d be very lucky if my daughter could see me professionally wrestle. I think it would be really cool for her to see her dad do something that he loves and is good at in front of the people. So, she understands kind of who her dad is.”

On what he would want to do outside of WWE:

“It’s a great question. I will be honest with you, I’m still kind of figuring it out. I love collectibles. I’m making a play in the collectible industry right now, but WWE is my focus, and I’m I don’t even know what I would like to do otherwise. I’d find something. I like creating, and in the WWE, I get to create. I get to make people feel. I get to tell stories and paint on the canvas that is the mat, and build these matches and use my body to express the story that we’re trying to tell. I find it all very beautiful, and I really enjoy it. So, dude, I’ll be doing it as long as I possibly can, and man, you mentioned my brother like I couldn’t be more proud of him because he’s just changing the game in more way more ways than one. And we both have a bit of like occupational thing, where we kind of need that ability to hop around and exercise different parts of our brain because I don’t think I could do one thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)