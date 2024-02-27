Logan Paul Taunts Drew McIntyre In New Video, McIntyre Responds

Drew McIntyre’s insults aren’t limited to CM Punk.

He’s happy to throw a jab at a Logan Paul every now and then as well.

“The Scottish Warrior” was the subject of a video posted by the WWE United States Champion, who took credit for McIntyre winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

McIntyre re-posted the video along with a shot at Paul that read, “I see your brother got all the talent and the brains. Admittedly it’s a very low bar.”