Lola Vice Announced For Singles Match On AAA On FOX

This past Saturday’s episode of AAA on FOX featured the announcement that WWE NXT star Lola Vice will face La Hiedra in a singles match. Mr. Iquana will serve as the special guest referee for this bout.

The matchup was established during a segment in which Hiedra discussed her plans to challenge Ethan Page and Chelsea Green for the Mixed Tag Team Titles. Shortly after, Vice approached and engaged in a back-and-forth exchange with Hiedra. They ultimately agreed to compete against each other in this week’s show. The winner will partner with Iquana in a match against Green and Page for the Mixed Tag Team Championship on the February 7th episode of AAA on FOX.

This week’s episode of AAA on FOX was taped earlier this month and will air on FOX Latin America, as well as on the official YouTube channels of both WWE and AAA.