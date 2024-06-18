Lola Vice Discusses Transitioning From MMA To Pro Wrestling

WWE NXT star Lola Vice recently spoke with Under the Ring on a number of topics including transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling.

Vice said, “It’s actually been the hardest transition of my life. I’ve had to learn a lot, not just about the wrestling aspect, but socially. At the [WWE] Performance Center, we have so many talented athletes from around the world, and it’s definitely very competitive.”

On giving NXT her utmost:

“The same effort and passion I put into MMA, I put into this. I started a brand from scratch and I built Lola Vice to be what she is today, but also, every time I got into that ring, I tried to be undeniable, and I’m just grateful it’s got me to this point.”

On the NXT women’s division:

“I believe our women’s division in NXT is the best division for female wrestling in the world. It doesn’t compare anywhere. We have so many amazing talent. And yes, it’s very competitive, but at the same time we have a good environment at the Performance Center. We’re all helping each other win. But I just think, in a few years, our NXT talent is going to take over the main roster, because we have the best trainers in the world there. We have an amazing program. We have so many resources, which is why we’re seeing so many women wrestle on the show. We’re so talented, and we’re showing that women can be beautiful and also be badasses. I’m just very proud to be in the era that I’m in right now.”

You can check out Vice’s comments in the video below.