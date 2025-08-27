Lola Vice Praises Jacy Jayne As A Locker Room Leader

WWE NXT star Lola Vice appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she discussed various topics, including the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne.

Vice said, “Jacy can be a b***h sometimes, she can. But I will say — she’s a locker room leader. She leads by example. She’s an extremely hardworking person. She never complains. She’s incredible at her job.

She continued, “She’s taught me a lot and I feel like Jacy also — she’s one of the best women’s strikers that we have in wrestling that has never had a striking background before. I like the way she thinks and she’s so passionate about wrestling. She inspires me, even though I want her title. I’ve learned so much from her and I’m very happy she’s in the position that she’s in.”

Vice is set to challenge Jayne for her NXT Women’s Champion at No Mercy. Vice earned her title shot in a Triple Threat Match against Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan at NXT Heatwave last Sunday.

WWE NXT No Mercy will be held on Saturday, September 27th, at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

