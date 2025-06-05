London Mayor Renews Call To Bring WrestleMania To The UK Capital

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is once again making headlines in the wrestling world by publicly renewing his efforts to bring WWE’s biggest event of the year—WrestleMania—to London.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Khan made a direct plea to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, saying:

“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London. Triple H if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London.”

This isn’t the first time Khan has campaigned for WWE’s global spectacle. In July 2024, the mayor reportedly held direct discussions with Levesque to explore the possibility of hosting WrestleMania in the UK capital.

The momentum for a UK-based WrestleMania has continued to grow ever since John Cena teased the idea during a London WWE event in 2023, sparking widespread fan support and international media buzz.

Khan emphasized that bringing WrestleMania to London wouldn’t just be a single-day event, but a massive cultural moment:

“If WrestleMania came to London… we wouldn’t just have a great weekend, we’d have a festival, of legends… current stars, but also future stars as well.”

He added that such a move would “open a completely new market” for WWE, reinforcing London’s status as the “sporting capital of the world.”

“If WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London,” Khan stated confidently.

If WWE were to move forward with Khan’s proposal, it would mark the first WrestleMania ever held outside of North America, a landmark achievement for both WWE and UK wrestling fans.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WrestleMania’s potential international expansion and all things WWE.