Longtime Insider Wrestling Term Added To The Merriam-Webster Dictionary

690 new words were added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary this month. Among them is the long-used insider wrestling term “kayfabe,” which is classified as Sports and Exercise.

Here’s the definition:

“kayfabe noun 1 : the tacit agreement between professional wrestlers and their fans to pretend that overtly staged wrestling events, stories, characters, etc., are genuine; broadly : tacit agreement to behave as if something is real, sincere, or genuine when it is not 2 : the playacting involved in maintaining kayfabe”

Other words on the updated list include mid, simp, goated, speed run, and rage quit.