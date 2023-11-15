Lyra Valkyria Comments On “Warrior Tea Ceremony” With Xia Li

What did the NXT Women’s Champion think of her first-ever “Warrior Tea Ceremony” this week?

Let’s find out!

Lyra Valkyria surfaced on social media after her “Warrior Tea Ceremony” segment with Xia Li on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

“Xia Li Warrior Tea Ceremony was a unique experience,” Valkyria wrote. “But next week is not about Tea it’s about the NXT Women’s Title.”

Valkyria continued, “Xia has been knocking out everyone, but she won’t be able to KO me. #AndStill.”

Check out the post from Lyra Valkyria’s official Twitter (X) feed below, as well as footage of the Warrior Tea Ceremony from this week’s WWE NXT.

