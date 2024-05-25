Lyra Valkyria Shares Her Thoughts On Facing Nia Jax At King And Queen Of The Ring

Friday night’s King and Queen of the Ring go-home episode of WWE SmackDown saw “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax defeat one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair in a Queen of the Ring tournament Semifinals Round Match to move on to the finals later today at King and Queen of the Ring PLE and face Lyra Valkyria.

Valkyria took part in a digital exclusive immediately following SmackDown, where she talked about a number of topics including facing Jax in the tournament finals.

Valkyria said, “I’ve just realized, I don’t think I have ever been in the ring either an opponent as big or as strong as Nia Jax.” “But the stakes just got a whole lot higher. We are now looking at who is going to go to SummerSlam for a championship match and be the Queen of the Ring.”

“If there’s one thing I know about me, I perform best when the stakes are the highest and the pressure is the highest. I’ve got a lot of momentum on my side right now. I just beat a former WWE Women’s Champion. I think I can take her.”

You can check out Valkyria’s comments in the video below.



