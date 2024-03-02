Majority Of Sting’s In-Ring Career Will Most Likely Not Be Shown At Revolution

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sting’s retirement match, where he and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks, will headline this weekend’s 2024 Revolution PPV Event.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW was able to attain footage of Sting’s run in NJPW which the company will show ahead of The Icon’s retirement match. It does not look like they will be able to use any footage of Sting’s run in WCW, Mid-South or Jim Crockett Promotions as that is all owned by WWE.

There is no word yet on whether All Elite Wrestling will use any of the footage from Sting’s run in TNA as The Icon had a legendary run there.