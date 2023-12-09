Many People Bought Tickets For Monday’s RAW After WWE Advertised CM Punk

With the exception of Roman Reigns and John Cena, who have done the same thing and still do, CM Punk is a ticket mover, which has become rare these days.

Following the Men’s WarGames Match, Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. WWE kept the return a closely guarded secret, with only the main eventers being aware of it prior to the match. In the near future, he is set to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Punk cut his first RAW promo the night after Survivor Series, which was criticized for being too conservative in comparison to his AEW promos. He made his return on Friday’s SmackDown, where he cut a more logical promo while praising younger stars and stating that he would reveal which brand he would sign with on Monday’s RAW.

WWE has advertised Becky Lynch vs. NIa Jax, Rhea Ripley vs. Maxxine Dupri, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso for this Monday’s Raw. As the show approaches, more matches and segments will be announced.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 8,283 tickets, with 916 still available for a total of 9,199. WWE has sold 1,511 tickets in the last six days, following the announcement that Punk would be appearing on the show.

WWE drew 10,495 people to the building the last time they were there in June for RAW.