Marigold Grand Destiny Results – October 26, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s Marigold Grand Destiny event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Kizuna Tanaka defeated Shinno.

– Gigaton and Shoko Koshino defeated Chanyota and Erina Yamanaka, Nagisa Nozaki and Rea Seto, Hummingbird and Nao Ishikawa, Komomo Minami and Yuuka Yamazaki and Minami Yuuki and Nagisa Tachibana in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match.

– Minoru Suzuki defeated Megaton.

– Sareee defeated Chika Goto.

– CHIAKI and Misa Matsui defeated Maria and Riko Kawahata (c) to become the new Marigold Twin Star Champions.

– Chihiro Hashimoto defeated Seri Yamaoka.

– Victoria Yuzuki defeated Mai Sakurai (c) to become the new Marigold United National Champion.

– Miku Aono defeated Utami Hayashishita (c) to become the new Marigold World Champion.

– IYO SKY defeated Mayu Iwatani.