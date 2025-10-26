Marigold Grand Destiny Results – October 26, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s Marigold Grand Destiny event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– Kizuna Tanaka defeated Shinno.
– Gigaton and Shoko Koshino defeated Chanyota and Erina Yamanaka, Nagisa Nozaki and Rea Seto, Hummingbird and Nao Ishikawa, Komomo Minami and Yuuka Yamazaki and Minami Yuuki and Nagisa Tachibana in a Gauntlet Tag Team Match.
– Minoru Suzuki defeated Megaton.
– Sareee defeated Chika Goto.
– CHIAKI and Misa Matsui defeated Maria and Riko Kawahata (c) to become the new Marigold Twin Star Champions.
– Chihiro Hashimoto defeated Seri Yamaoka.
– Victoria Yuzuki defeated Mai Sakurai (c) to become the new Marigold United National Champion.
– Miku Aono defeated Utami Hayashishita (c) to become the new Marigold World Champion.
– IYO SKY defeated Mayu Iwatani.