Mark Henry Believes It’s Time For Drew McIntyre To Win The Undisputed WWE Title

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics, including why he believes it’s time for Drew McIntyre to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

The match will take place in a Three Stages of Hell format on next week’s SmackDown in Berlin, Germany.

Henry said, “Drew’s been run through the wringer. He always gets to the dance, but then they can’t find his invitation. It’s time to throw the dude a bone and let him have his gloating heel, king moment. And it’s — I remember when Booker T went into the King of the Ring, and he won the King of the Ring, and he became King Bookah. And he started doing the — Drew needs a moment of being the guy, so he can remind everybody of how good he is, one. And two, build up heat, and you want to see that title being taken off him. Like that’s the important thing in wrestling. And we went away from what’s important, and we just want to do what’s entertaining.”

