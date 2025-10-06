Mark Henry Reveals Why WWE Created The Silver ECW Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed various topics with Isiah Madrigal, including the reason behind the creation of the silver ECW Championship.

Henry said, “They wanted to find a title that fit me, because if you look at those pictures, that ECW title was very small.”

He continued, “It was like one of the old-school type belts, and they wanted me to have a belt that was befitting of a giant. So they designed this. I mean, that belt was huge, and it was probably about 10 to 12 pounds.”

Henry added, “It was very heavy and I had to go buy a new bag for a carry-on because it wouldn’t fit in my old luggage.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)