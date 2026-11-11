Mason Rook Returns To WWE NXT, Attacks Grayson Waller Following CM Punk Victory

Mason Rook made his surprise return to WWE NXT during the November 10, 2026, episode on The CW, immediately setting his sights on NXT Champion Grayson Waller.

Tuesday night’s broadcast opened with CM Punk’s entrance music playing throughout the WWE Performance Center, but instead of Punk making his way to the ring, Waller emerged to celebrate his recent championship victory over the former WWE Champion.

Waller successfully defended the NXT Championship against Punk on the November 4 episode, benefiting from a distraction by Kevin Owens that helped him secure the victory.

During his opening promo, Waller mocked Punk while acknowledging his accomplishments, admitting that the veteran would eventually be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. However, Waller was quick to remind everyone that he had defeated Punk and was ready to move on to his next challenger.

Shiloh Hill interrupted the celebration and confronted Waller, criticizing the champion’s recent behavior while making his own intentions clear. Waller dismissed Hill’s challenge, arguing that he had not done enough to earn an opportunity at the NXT Championship.

As Waller attempted to leave the ring, the situation took an unexpected turn when Mason Rook suddenly appeared and attacked the champion.

The surprise assault marked Rook’s first appearance on NXT television since being sidelined in late September. Before his absence, Rook had been scheduled to challenge Waller for the NXT Championship but was ultimately removed from in-ring competition.

His return immediately reignited the unfinished business between the two Superstars, with Rook making it clear that he has not forgotten about the championship opportunity he previously missed.

Although WWE has not officially announced a match between Rook and Waller, the attack suggests that the returning Superstar could be positioning himself as the champion’s next major challenger.

With Waller coming off a successful title defense against Punk, Rook’s return adds another potential threat to his NXT Championship reign.