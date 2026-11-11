Three More John Cena Classic Participants Revealed On WWE NXT

WWE has announced three additional participants for the inaugural John Cena Classic, with several NXT Superstars receiving personal invitations from the 17-time world champion ahead of the December 14 event.

During the November 10, 2026, episode of WWE NXT on The CW, video packages aired throughout the broadcast showing John Cena approaching members of the NXT roster and inviting them to compete in the upcoming event.

Among those receiving invitations were Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, who recently teamed up to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Both Superstars were confirmed for the John Cena Classic, adding two more NXT representatives to the growing lineup.

Later in the show, Cena was shown extending an invitation to reigning NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan, making her the first female competitor officially announced for the event.

With the latest additions, five participants have now been confirmed for the inaugural John Cena Classic: Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, and Kelani Jordan.

The event is scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as part of a special edition of WWE Raw.

Cena previously explained that the John Cena Classic will feature exhibition-style matches rather than a traditional elimination tournament, with WWE main roster Superstars facing talent from NXT.

The event will also recognize standout performers in separate men’s and women’s divisions, with Cena having discussed plans for a potential fan-voting system to determine the winners.

While the complete lineup has yet to be announced, the latest invitations further establish NXT’s involvement in the event, which Cena hopes will become an annual WWE tradition following his retirement from in-ring competition.

Meanwhile, Jordan will have another major challenge before the John Cena Classic takes place. The NXT Women’s Champion is scheduled to defend her title against Kendal Grey on the November 17 episode of WWE NXT.

Additional participants and further details regarding the John Cena Classic are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.