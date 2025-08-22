Matches For Next Week’s WWE Clash In Paris ‘Go-Home’ SmackDown In France

The lineup for the WWE Clash In Paris go-home episode of SmackDown is already starting to take shape.

During today’s WWE SmackDown taping in Dublin, Ireland, matches were announced for next Friday’s show in Lyon, France.

Scheduled for the August 29 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Secret Hervice

* WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn

* Carmelo Hayes & The Miz vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship Eliminator)

