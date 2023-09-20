Matches & Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in some matches and a big segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 continues, next Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show will feature a contract signing for the main event of the premium live event, with Carmelo Hayes defending against Ilja Dragunov, as well as the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals between Butch and Joe Coffey.

Also scheduled for the show next week is Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak in a Strap Match, Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy, Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport, as well as Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Lima.

