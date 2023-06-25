Matt Cardona Reveals Story About Refusing To Join Nightmare Family

Matt Cardona recently appeared as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran elaborated on a story Cody Rhodes told during a media interview for WrestleMania 39 about Cardona refusing to wear any Nightmare Family apparel or be used on-camera with “The American Nightmare.”

“There’s some truth to that (Cody Rhodes’ story about Cardona not wanting to be in the Nightmare Family). It’s a Cody story,” he said. “I did not want to be a part of the Nightmare Family. That is true but I do have the jacket in my closet and if you wanna buy it, hit me up (he laughed). BookMattCardonagmail.com.”

Cardona continued, “I’m thinking about selling it. It says ‘Strong Island’ on the front. I’m not wearing that. But no, listen, I thought the AEW thing… See, that’s not true, that is untrue (Cardona turned the opportunity down while in the same room as Rhodes & management). That is not true. That’s a Cody story, it’s a Cody story. I’ll tell you this, the day I met Tony Khan, I pitched, ‘Hey, we should drop my figure on RingsideCollectibles.com. The first night, pre-order.’ It’s never been done.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.