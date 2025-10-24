Matt Hardy Confirms Upcoming Broken Rules Match Will Not Be Cinematic

WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

He talked about the upcoming Broken Rules Match, clarifying that it will not be a cinematic-style match. Instead, it will be a live event held in the arena, where anything goes and there will be no rules.

Hardy said, “A Broken Rules Match is basically a match with no rules. Anything goes, anything can be used, we can fight all over the building. The standard rules in a pro wrestling match are broken. It’s going to be a real match in the arena.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)