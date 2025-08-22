Matt Hardy Eyes WWE NXT Tag Team Gold For The Hardys

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently spoke with FOX 9 in Minnesota about various topics.

During the interview, he expressed that he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, would love the opportunity to compete for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles in the future.

Matt Hardy said, “I think too, man, when you talk about titles and us wanting to cement our legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. I still think that, with this interesting partnership between TNA and WWE, I would love to see us mix it up and win some WWE Tag Team Titles again.”

He continued, “You know, there are new versions of WWE Tag Titles up on the main roster. There are those NXT Tag titles. You know, a couple of months back, we beat the NXT Tag Team Champions, and we never got a deserved shot. Talk about it. Yeah, we were out there with FrAxiom, and we beat them. 123, in the middle. So we would love to have a shot at those NXT titles too.”

You can check out Matt Hardy’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)