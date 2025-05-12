Matt Hardy Says Joe Hendry’s WWE Appearances Are “Huge” For The TNA Brand

Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy is fully behind the growing partnership between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT, emphasizing how the crossover has been a major win for the TNA brand—especially for TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “Extreme Life With Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy spotlighted the ongoing cross-promotional momentum, particularly Hendry’s high-profile appearances in WWE programming. Hendry is currently scheduled to defend the TNA World Title against NXT Champion Trick Williams at the upcoming NXT Battleground event.

“I think Joe Hendry having a TNA championship match in NXT is going to be cool for the TNA brand in general,” Hardy said.

Hardy also reflected on Hendry’s surprise match at WrestleMania 41, where he filled in on short notice to face Randy Orton.

“I think having him on WrestleMania was huge for the TNA brand in general,” Hardy stated, brushing off any concerns about Hendry taking a loss to Orton. “The match was irrelevant at the end of the day. The only people that are worried about that are the die-hards, the sickos.”

“You have the TNA World Champion against Randy Orton, a legit legend… Everybody was highlighted, everybody got their stuff in, and it’s helped TNA.”

According to Hardy, the benefits have already become tangible. He cited increased fan engagement at recent events, particularly noting Hendry’s growing popularity.

“I can tell from the boom in business,” Hardy revealed. “I can tell because we were doing the meet and greets at Rebellion and after that, Joe Hendry was there much later in the night than he was previously… That helped his popularity.”

Looking ahead to the NXT Battleground title defense, Hardy believes it’s yet another opportunity for Hendry and TNA to shine on a major stage.

“Him doing this NXT thing is only going to be beneficial for him as well.”

